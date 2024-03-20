U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on USPH

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of USPH stock opened at $109.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $124.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,629 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $274,441.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,499.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 400 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,141,535 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.