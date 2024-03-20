UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.53.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on UDR
Insider Transactions at UDR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in UDR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
UDR Stock Down 0.2 %
UDR stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01. UDR has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.
UDR Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.37%.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
