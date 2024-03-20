UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.53.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in UDR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01. UDR has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.37%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

