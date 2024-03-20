Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 794.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,313 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 159,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of UL opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

