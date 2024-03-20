Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

UNP has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $242.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.33. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 73,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

