uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on uniQure from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on uniQure from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $101,480.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,948 shares in the company, valued at $746,128.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $101,480.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,948 shares in the company, valued at $746,128.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,643 shares in the company, valued at $554,110.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,265 shares of company stock worth $339,845 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in uniQure by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in uniQure by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in uniQure by 1,392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in uniQure by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

QURE stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 8.85. uniQure has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

