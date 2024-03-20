uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.
A number of brokerages have commented on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on uniQure from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on uniQure from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on uniQure
Insider Transactions at uniQure
Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in uniQure by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in uniQure by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in uniQure by 1,392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in uniQure by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.
uniQure Trading Up 3.2 %
QURE stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 8.85. uniQure has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than uniQure
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.