United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Director Christopher R. Drahozal Sells 2,500 Shares

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $55,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 454,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,064,140.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

United Fire Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $287.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in United Fire Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 134,553 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 111.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in United Fire Group by 134.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 82,037 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in United Fire Group by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

