United States Steel (X) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for United States Steel (NYSE: X):

3/20/2024 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2024 – United States Steel had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2024 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2024 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2024 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – United States Steel was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

2/9/2024 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE X opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 2.02.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 381.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 173,480 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,435,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 440.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 189,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 154,156 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,673,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in United States Steel by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,243,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

