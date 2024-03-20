UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 259.52% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.
UroGen Pharma Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of URGN opened at $15.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $352.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $24.13.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of UroGen Pharma
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,787,000. RTW Investments LP increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,726,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after buying an additional 869,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 285.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 813,377 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth $7,129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 292.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 459,341 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UroGen Pharma Company Profile
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UroGen Pharma
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.