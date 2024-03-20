UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 259.52% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

UroGen Pharma Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of URGN opened at $15.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $352.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of UroGen Pharma

In related news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,589.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $59,638.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,589.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,787,000. RTW Investments LP increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,726,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after buying an additional 869,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 285.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 813,377 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth $7,129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 292.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 459,341 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.