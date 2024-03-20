Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stake Increased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 2,502.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,254,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,007,000 after acquiring an additional 150,918 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Vale during the second quarter worth $9,770,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Vale by 4.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,724,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,112,000 after buying an additional 289,495 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Vale by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,606,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,323,000 after buying an additional 139,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale Price Performance

VALE opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.3182 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. Barclays lowered their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

