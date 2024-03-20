Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 690,057 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,480,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 690,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.63% of Cenovus Energy worth $1,030,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,327,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $986,334,000 after buying an additional 388,652 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,412,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,591,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,960,000 after purchasing an additional 475,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,390,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

