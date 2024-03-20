Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,304,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.23% of F5 worth $1,177,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of F5 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total transaction of $1,203,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,653.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,251 shares of company stock worth $1,540,312 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $189.01 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $199.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

