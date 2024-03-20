Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 120,302 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,417,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.59% of RenaissanceRe worth $1,072,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RNR. Evercore ISI began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,130 shares of company stock worth $1,167,479 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE RNR opened at $235.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $239.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.51 and a 200-day moving average of $211.41. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.30.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

