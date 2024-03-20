Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.15 Billion Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,278,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296,145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.16% of MGM Resorts International worth $1,149,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MGM opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

