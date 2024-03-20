Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.18 Billion Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,881,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.56% of Globe Life worth $1,183,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 52.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,235,000 after buying an additional 1,401,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $112,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1,085.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 764,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 94.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,213,000 after buying an additional 677,778 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL opened at $117.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.76. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.