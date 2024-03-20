Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 119,581 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,444,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 119,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.65% of Exact Sciences worth $1,190,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 309.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,654 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,992 shares of company stock worth $4,096,879. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

