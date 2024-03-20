Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 125,008 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,415,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.71% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $1,062,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 254.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 115,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 82,660 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after buying an additional 140,215 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,476,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

See Also

