Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 127,412 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,970,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.51% of Liberty Broadband worth $1,001,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 425.6% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDK stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.41. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.82 million. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

