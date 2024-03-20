Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 270,213 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,260,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.14% of Americold Realty Trust worth $1,133,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of COLD opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

