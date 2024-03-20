Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 357,909 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,757,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 357,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.46% of GoDaddy worth $1,099,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.22.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at $16,173,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,615 shares of company stock worth $13,157,935. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $119.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $119.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

