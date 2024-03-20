Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $117.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.11 and its 200-day moving average is $108.79. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $118.74.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

