Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Decreased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $221.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.