Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,813 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $97.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.92 and its 200-day moving average is $92.34.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.