Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.38

Veolia Environnement SA (EPA:VIE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €28.38 ($30.85) and traded as high as €29.37 ($31.92). Veolia Environnement shares last traded at €28.93 ($31.45), with a volume of 930,238 shares trading hands.

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €29.34 and its 200-day moving average is €28.38.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

