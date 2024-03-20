Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Veritex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Veritex alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VBTX

Veritex Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VBTX opened at $18.75 on Friday. Veritex has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veritex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,772,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,777,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 547,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 50,406 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $8,144,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.