VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Director Acquires $86,550.00 in Stock

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.69.

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317,582 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

