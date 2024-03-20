Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni Sells 1,500 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, February 6th, Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $449,130.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $311.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.64 and its 200-day moving average is $268.84. The firm has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.01 and a 12-month high of $320.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,854,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after buying an additional 1,052,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,062,000 after buying an additional 962,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.