Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

VIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 713.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 12,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $123,574.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,539. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $34,007.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,117 shares of company stock valued at $748,647. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 291,785 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

