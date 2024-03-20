Vistra (NYSE:VST) PT Raised to $72.00 at Evercore ISI

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

VST stock opened at $63.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

