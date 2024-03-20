VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $2.70 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.90.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VNET Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of VNET Group stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. VNET Group has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VNET Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

