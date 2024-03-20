Vontier (NYSE:VNT) PT Raised to $50.00 at Argus

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Argus from $39.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VNT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $44.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46. Vontier has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $127,000,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 25.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,229,000 after buying an additional 2,767,188 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $50,009,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $33,980,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 1,202,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Articles

