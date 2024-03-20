W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $86.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

