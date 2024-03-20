Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of WNC opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 6.65%.

In other Wabash National news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at $172,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wabash National news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at $172,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 128,314 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 547,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after purchasing an additional 61,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 593,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

