Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $371.89

Shares of Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 371.89 ($4.73) and traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.20). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 332.50 ($4.23), with a volume of 36,923 shares trading hands.

Water Intelligence Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £58.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,955.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 366.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 371.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.70, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Water Intelligence Company Profile

Water Intelligence plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

