Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.27

Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.27 and traded as low as $10.98. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 105,180 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Waterstone Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $225.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 44,408 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 164,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

