Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a report released on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 120.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $831.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.90. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $13.03.

In related news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $58,793.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,539,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,337,677.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $58,793.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,539,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,337,677.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,201,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,417,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,731 shares of company stock worth $2,103,703 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.