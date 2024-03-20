Wedmont Private Capital Acquires Shares of 1,592 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 262,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,195,000 after buying an additional 139,582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 1,266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 141,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,763,000 after acquiring an additional 131,240 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 104,218 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after acquiring an additional 86,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,272,000 after buying an additional 84,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 2.4 %

TM opened at $244.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.02 and a fifty-two week high of $253.43.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.15. The business had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

