Wedmont Private Capital Buys 331 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $866,650,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,242,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,830 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 112.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,072 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $63.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

