Wedmont Private Capital Buys Shares of 12,942 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $336,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $35,544,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $18,104,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $7,764,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

