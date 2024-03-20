Wedmont Private Capital Buys Shares of 3,585 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.40 and a 200-day moving average of $82.72. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMC. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OMC

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.