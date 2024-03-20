Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Best Buy by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $86.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average is $72.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

