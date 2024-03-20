Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $150,692,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 348.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after purchasing an additional 587,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $52,560,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $317.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.45. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Align Technology

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.