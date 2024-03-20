Wedmont Private Capital Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $103.48 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

