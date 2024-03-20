Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 603 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 200.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,270 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,690,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $109.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $109.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 2.20.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

