Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,909 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,056,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,570,000 after purchasing an additional 674,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,045,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,139,000 after purchasing an additional 522,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,283 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Veeva Systems stock opened at $229.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.