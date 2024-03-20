Wedmont Private Capital Trims Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Hologic were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Hologic by 42.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hologic

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.