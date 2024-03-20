Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 272,113 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4,691.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,113 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.76% of SPS Commerce worth $47,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $1,092,609.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,027,283.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,688 shares of company stock worth $12,122,275 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $180.91 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.00 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.79 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

