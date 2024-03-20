Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 306.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890,464 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.06% of Citigroup worth $48,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Shares of C stock opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

