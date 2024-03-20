Wellington Management Group LLP Has $42.63 Million Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.89% of OneMain worth $42,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 844,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,854,000 after purchasing an additional 82,145 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.89 and a 12 month high of $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMF. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

