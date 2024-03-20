Wellington Management Group LLP Has $50.29 Million Stock Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.77% of Global-e Online worth $50,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Price Performance
GLBE stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.98 and a beta of 1.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Global-e Online
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global-e Online
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.