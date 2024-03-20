Wellington Management Group LLP Has $53.84 Million Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,491,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114,389 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 7.59% of SP Plus worth $53,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SP Plus by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 15.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SP Plus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SP Plus by 75.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SP Plus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SP shares. TheStreet cut SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SP opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

